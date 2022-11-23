LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an employee of a Carrollton non-profit organization sexually assaulted a woman who applied for financial assistance, using information she provided on her application.
Kentucky State Police arrested 27-year-old Logan Epperson early Tuesday morning, according to court documents.
Police say he was employed as a supervisor with the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission, located at 1014 Seminary Street, in Carrollton, Kentucky.
During the time of his employment, police say a woman filed an application at the center to receive financial assistance. Epperson allegedly used the woman's application to get her address, then showed up at her home.
While there, police say he kissed her and touched her sexually against her will.
Epperson is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and harassment. He was booked into the Carroll County Detention Center on Tuesday.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission issued a statement about his arrest, in which it said Epperson is no longer employed at the organization.
The full text of the statement is below:
"NKCAC was deeply saddened to learn of the recently reported incident taking place in Carroll County involving its former employee, Logan Epperson. NKCAC has implemented multiple protocols, safeguards, and rules to help protect its clients and employees. As background, Mr. Epperson cleared NKCAC’s rigorous pre-employment screening process and became an NKCAC employee approximately one month ago. His NKCAC employment proceeded without issue or difficulty until the recently reported incident.
Although NKCAC steadfastly supports the presumption of innocence in criminal proceedings, Mr. Epperson’s recent behaviors, if accurately reported and understood, occurred well outside the nature and scope of his NKCAC employment, violating multiple NKCAC policies and practices. The reported incident is unprecedented in NKCAC’s more than fifty years of service to the Northern Kentucky region. NKCAC has reached out to the individual with whom Mr. Epperson reportedly interacted and Mr. Epperson’s NKCAC employment has ended. NKCAC has fully cooperated with legal authorities reviewing this incident, and will continue to do so."
