LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been nine years since a David Camm was acquitted in a third trial, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions about the murders of his wife and children.
In a new book, retired FBI agent Gary Dunn is addressing the ongoing questions.
The Indiana University graduate spent five years in the U.S. Navy before going on to serve 27 years in the FBI.
"I had an 18-year, very productive relationship with the Indiana State Police when I was with the FBI," Dunn said.
While working closely with ISP, Dunn became familiar with the agency's high-profile cases.
He was still with the FBI on Sept. 28, 2000, when Kim, Brad and Jill Camm — David Camm's wife and children — were found shot to death in the family's garage in Georgetown, Indiana.
In fact, shortly after he retired from the FBI in 2003, Dunn was approached by an attorney in Camm's second trial.
"And then she asked me if I'd get involved in this case, and I ... my immediate thought was absolutely not," Dunn said.
Dunn says his reluctance was because of his prior relationship with the Indiana State Police.
"I didn't want to get involved in a case where they had investigated it," he said.
After several conversations, Dunn eventually agreed to take a look at the case, but made no promises. He says deep down, he was committed to "put David Camm in the garage, pulling the trigger."
"Because I still couldn't mentally embrace the possibility that he was innocent," Dunn said.
By that time, former Indiana State Trooper David Camm had already been convicted in the murders of his wife and two children, despite 11 witnesses who told police they were playing basketball with Camm at a church.
"Not having known anything about it other than the murders and the arrest, it made sense to me that (the killer) was a surviving husband and father," Dunn said.
Indiana State Police investigators agreed.
"It didn't surprise me that arrest was made within three days," Dunn said. "And it certainly didn't surprise me that the arrest was the husband and the father, David Camm."
Camm's first conviction was overturned on appeal and in the second trial, career criminal Charles Boney's DNA, palm prints and sweatshirt were found at the scene. Both Camm and Boney were eventually convicted by two separate juries.
"You go where the evidence takes you, and not with some narrative," Dunn said.
Dunn says following the evidence led him to a conclusion that he was not expecting.
"Testifying for the defense was never an issue with me if it was the truth," Dunn said. "And with David, it was a truth. He could not have killed his wife and kids."
Since then, Dunn has worked to clear Camm's name. That moment came in the courtroom when Camm was acquitted in his third trial, but not before he spent 13 years in prison.
"So many people have gotten it wrong for so long," Dunn said. "I think its time to set the record straight."
Dunn says he sets that record straight in his book called "Their Bloody Lies & Persecution of David Camm."
"It's a look back from the time I got involved in late '04 to the murders themselves," Dunn said.
Dunn says the book is an objective look at the case.
"It's based on the evidence," he said, from the beginning to the end, including the millions of dollars Camm was paid as part of settlements with the county and state.
"We're talking about a 22-year saga of when David Camm's wife and children were murdered up until this year when the civil case was finally resolved," he said.
Anyone interested in purchasing the book can do so by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.