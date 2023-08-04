LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fort Campbell soldier will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Joseph Santiago, a former U.S. Army sergeant, was charged in 2021 with the murder of Meghan Santiago, his pregnant wife.
He was found guilty Tuesday during a military court trial at Fort Campbell.
Officials said the child survived.
Santiago was sentenced to life in prison with the potential for parole, plus an additional six months for harming the unborn child.
