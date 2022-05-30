LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former head of duPont Manual High School's journalism department is facing child pornography charges.
According to court documents, James H. Miller Jr. was indicted in Jefferson Circuit Court last week on two counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor and two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
A warrant for his arrest on those charges was issued on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, two videos of a minor undressing were discovered on his phone. Those images did not involve any students at the school.
James H. Miller Jr. served as the Department Chair for the school's Journalism and Communication magnet. He resigned earlier this year, according to a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Miller was a well known teacher at duPont Manual High School and noted Louisville media critic. In 2020, under his guidance, student journalists at the Manual redeye newspaper uncovered training materials for Kentucky State Police that included quotes from Adolf Hitler.
According to his own website, Miller was the host of "From Classroom to Newsroom," a weekly radio show on WFMP about education and journalism. He also served as a media critic for both Insider Louisville and WFPL.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.