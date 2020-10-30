LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old training materials used by Kentucky State Police included quotes from Adolf Hitler and advocated for "ruthless" violence, according to a report from student journalists at Louisville's duPont Manual High School.
The training materials, which authorities say are no longer used by the agency, came in the form of a slideshow first reported by Satchel Walton and Cooper Walton of ManualRedEye.com. The presentation was obtained through an open records request by attorneys as evidence in a lawsuit against a KSP detective who shot and killed a man in Harlan County in 2018, according to the Manual RedEye report.
One of the slides featured a quote from Hitler that says, "The very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence," according to the report.
Another slide advocates for the use of violence described as "ruthless without anger" and "a mindset void of emotion," according to the report. Another quotes Confederate General Robert E. Lee.
The report prompted outrage from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said the presentation "is absolutely unacceptable."
"It is further unacceptable that I just learned about this through social media," Beshear said in a written statement Friday evening. "We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action."
In a statement to the RedEye reporters, KSP spokesperson Lieutenant Joshua Lawson said, in part, "The quotes are used for their content and relevance to the topic addressed in the presentation," according to the report.
According to a statement from Morgan Hall, communications director of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, "The material is not currently a part of any training materials and was removed in 2013."
"It is unacceptable that this material was ever included in the training of law enforcement," Morgan Hall said in the statement. "Our administration does not condone the use of this material."
Former KSP Lt. Curt Hall's name appears on the first slide of the presentation published in the Manual RedEye report, which says the officer taught "warrior mentality" trainings at the KSP Academy. Curt Hall, who has retired from KSP, served as the assistant commander at the academy from 2005 to 2015 before becoming commander of internal affairs, according to the report.
In response to the report, U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., said he was "angry and embarrassed" as a Kentuckian.
"As a Jewish American, I am genuinely disturbed that there are people like this who not only walk among us, but who have been entrusted to keep us safe," Yarmuth said in a tweet. "There needs to be consequences."
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky applauded the student journalists' work, calling the training material, "appalling."
"The training materials from Kentucky State Police urging cadets to be 'ruthless killers' and including quotes from Adolf Hitler are repugnant and completely unacceptable," they organization said in a written statement. "Any cadet who trained with the KSP while these materials were used should be retrained immediately, and the agency should take proactive measures to ensure this type of material is never used when training law enforcement officers."
