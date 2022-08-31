LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury found a retired Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel guilty of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons that belonged to the department.
Michael Crawford, 58, conspired to "misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to Kentucky State Police, including 19 shotguns and 2 M1A rifles," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
He worked with John Goble, the former coroner of Scott County, and Mitch Harris, an armorer with KSP.
Goble, who stored ammunition for KSP in his office, previously pleaded guilty to a federally conspiracy charge. The U.S. Attorney's Office said Gable had 187 cases of KSP ammunition, that were valued at approximately $40,000.
Crawford, who faces up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine, is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13.
