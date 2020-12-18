LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former southern Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for child seduction, according to a news release from Indiana State Police (ISP).
Kyle Lutgring, 30, who was a Cannelton police officer at the time of the alleged incident, was booked into the Perry County Jail, state police said. He later posted bond and was released.
ISP began investigating Lutgring in September after receiving information that he allegedly seduced a female under the age of 18 while working as a Cannelton police officer in June.
Lutgring resigned before the investigation began, according to ISP.
