LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massage therapist in Frankfort has been accused of sex abuse and voyeurism after police said he inappropriately touched a client.
According to court documents, 69-year-old Jien Wen was arrested by officers with the Frankfort Police Department Thursday evening.
Police said the first incident took place on Dec. 29, when a female client said Wen touched her in her private area during a massage.
On Thursday, Wen allegedly took nude photos of a female client during a massage. Police said she was laying on her back when the images were taken without her consent.
When confronted by police on Thursday afternoon, Wen allegedly admitted to both incidents. He said he took the nude images of the client for "research purposes" and so he could create a PowerPoint presentation for a massage therapist conference. But when questioned about when and where the conference was scheduled to take place, Wen could give no answer.
Police said they found five nude images of the female client in the "trash" section of the photo gallery on Wen's phone.
Wen was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, voyeurism and tampering with physical evidence. He's currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
