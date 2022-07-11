LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a woman they said was found with child pornography.
Tabatha Wylie, 34, was arrested Thursday in Frankfort. Police said she admitted to watching child pornography with her boyfriend numerous times.
According to an arrest report, she told them about a time he sent her a video with a girl who looked to be about age 8 and told her not to open the message around anyone.
Wylie is charged with Possession of Matter Portraying Sexual Performance by a Minor.
