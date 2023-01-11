LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family members will gather to say a final goodbye to one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge this weekend.
Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3.
Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on America's Got Talent in 2016.
Visitation for the 42-year-old musician will happen on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries at 4936 Hazelwood Avenue. People are welcome to begin gathering at about 6 p.m.
Buckner will be laid to rest on Monday, Jan. 16, at noon.
Police say he was shot to death on Jan. 3, near Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m.
According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the scene on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Buckner with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
