LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Georgia woman accused of shooting through a drive-thru window at a KFC in Shelbyville, Kentucky, in October is now back in Kentucky after she was arrested in Georgia.
Jonelle Dare, 33, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Shelby County District Court on Monday.
The shooting happened a little before noon on Oct. 28 at the KFC on Boone Station Road. The Shelbyville Police Department interviewed several witnesses and employees after the shooting, and they said it happened after Dare had trouble communicating with an employee working the drive-thru.
That's when police said Dare began "verbally abusing" the worker before firing a shot through the window and driving away in a white Mercedes. Several customers and employees were inside when it happened.
Investigators with Shelbyville Police were able to identify Dare and had a warrant for her arrest sent to the U.S. Marshals Office in Atlanta. Officers with the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia found Dare and arrested her at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 26.
Dare faces charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
