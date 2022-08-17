LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury decided not to indict a Louisville man who was accused of opening fire at the Big Four Bridge in June, based on an argument that it was an act of self defense.
The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Jefferson County says the grand jury opted not to indict William Thompson Jr. in connection with the June 11 incident at the Big Four Bridge that left six people injured, including a 9-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet.
The grand jury was presented with one count of first-degree Assault, one count of second-degree Assault and one count of second-degree Disorderly Conduct, but prosecutors argued that Thompson's actions were justified to defend himself and others.
Thompson still faces federal charges of Illegal Possession of a Machine Gun and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
The shooting at the bridge happened the night of Saturday, June 11. The Louisville Metro Police Department said it all started when a 9-year-old boy was knocked off a scooter.
According to Thompson's attorney, Rob Eggert, the boy was Thompson's son. After that, police said an argument started and shots were fired.
Police believe the argument was between Thompson and another person.
Eggert claims his client did not start shooting until after his son was shot at and grazed by a bullet.
"He did not flee the scene," Eggert said, days after the shooting. "He gave police all his information. That's why he's the one person charged."
During the shooting, five teenagers were also shot along with the 9-year-old.
One juvenile is in custody with charges pending in Jefferson District Court, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. A second juvenile remains a person of interest.
They have not been publicly identified as juvenile records are sealed.
Related Stories:
- Attorney says father arrested in Big Four Bridge shooting was acting in self-defense
- Police arrest father of 9-year-old victim after shooting at Big Four Bridge
- Louisville Metro Police chief calls weekend violence 'sickening, discouraging'
- Louisville police say 9-year-old is 6th victim injured in shooting at Big Four Bridge
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.