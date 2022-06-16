LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man after a shooting last Saturday near the Big Four Bridge last Saturday left six people injured, including a 9-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet.
Detectives with LMPD's Homicide Unit arrested William Devon Thompson Jr., 30, on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. Police said Thompson is the father of the 9-year-old victim.
According to an arrest report, officers were called to the area of the bridge just after 9 p.m. after someone reported a shooting there. When officers arrived, they found three victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to University of Louisville Hospital via ambulance.
Police said three more victims were taken to University Hospital via personal vehicle.
Surveillance cameras reviewed after the incident appeared to show two people shooting at each other. Police said one of those individuals was Thompson.
Shortly after the incident, police released images from surveillance video showing a suspect with a gun in his hand.
Thompson is facing several charges, including six counts of first degree assault and one count of second degree disorderly conduct.
The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated when more details become available.
