LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The attorney for one of the men accused of opening fire at the Big Four Bridge over the weekend told the judge the shooting was an act of self-defense.
William Thompson Jr. faced a judge Friday morning, less than 24 hours after he was arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Rob Eggert, his attorney, said Thompson was just trying to protect his 9-year-old son, who police said was grazed by a bullet.
"I know we have a problem with shootings in this city, but in this particular case, respectfully, your honor, his son was shot, and he was trying to defend his family and himself," Eggert said.
The shooting at the bridge happened Saturday night. LMPD said it all started when a 9-year-old boy was knocked off a scooter.
According to Thompson's attorney, the boy was Thompson's son. After that, police said an argument started and shots were fired.
Police believe the argument was between Thompson and another person.
Thompson's attorney claims his client did not start shooting until after his son was shot at and grazed by a bullet.
"He did not flee the scene," Eggert said. "He gave police all his information. That's why he's the one person charged."
During the shooting, five teenagers were also shot along with the 9-year-old.
Thompson faces six counts of assault. His attorney argued for a lower bond. The county wanted a $1 million bond.
The judge settled on a $100,000 cash bond and house arrest if bond is posted.
Police are still looking for the other person involved in the shooting.
