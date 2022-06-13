LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said Monday that a sixth person, a 9-year-old, was injured in a shooting at the Big Four Bridge on Saturday night.
Police initially said five teenagers were taken to the hospital after the shooting.
The 9-year-old victim was "grazed by a bullet" in the shooting, according to police. The age of the victims range from 9 to 16 years old, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger said police responded to a report of a shooting near the Big Four Bridge around 9:05 p.m. Saturday. Police found three teenagers with gunshot wounds, all of whom were taken to University Hospital.
Two other victims were transported to the hospital by private means. LMPD spokesperson Smiley said Monday that two of the victims were in critical condition, while "the others have non-life threatening injuries."
There have been no arrests in this case and LMPD is asking for help identifying the male in the photos below in connection with Saturday's shooting.
Please help LMPD Homicide ID the pictured male involved in the shooting of multiple juveniles Sat night near the Big Four Bridge. Call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or use the online portal at https://t.co/nX14dPQARd pic.twitter.com/eg71FiKgVA— LMPD (@LMPD) June 12, 2022
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
This story may be updated.
