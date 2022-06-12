LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five teenagers were shot at one of Louisville’s most popular areas – Waterfront Park.
Now Louisville Metro Police and those who visit the park are looking for answers.
Sunday afternoon was a hot and quiet one for dozens of runners, bikers and skaters at the base of the Big Four Bridge.
It was a much different scene less than 24 earlier after five teens were shot – one critically.
"I actually had a customer walk up and was getting bottled water and that is when I heard everything," said Chris Gathof, a hot dog vendor who was set up just feet from the shooting. "I turned around and was like 'did that just happen?' and everyone was like 'yeah' and at that time I was like 'ok, time to go.'"
All appeared to be a typical hot summer Sunday but evidence of Saturday’s shooting was still visible – crime tape in the bushes and LMPD officers patrolling on foot.
Gaisony Wall took her family to the park for a walk and plans to continue to do so despite what happened Saturday night.
"I will be aware of my surroundings and aware of my children but I am not going to not come and enjoy what our city provided for us," said Wall.
This is not the first time a shooting has happened near this same location.
In 2017, four people were shot and one died at the bridge – a shooting police said was gang-related. Another person was shot at the bridge less than a year later but survived.
"It's a very sad situation but unfortunately, it's becoming a lot more prevalent so I am not super surprised about it happening, but it is very sad," said 18-year-old Chloe who was visiting the park Sunday from Kansas City.
Gathof has no plans to stop selling his food at the park but said there were far too many teens around Saturday night when things became violent.
"I have noticed a lot of teenagers generally between the 14 and 16 age range and it seems to be there is a lot of them down here and there is no supervision at all," said Gathof. "To me it was shocking. I just could not believe it happened."
There have been no arrests in this case and LMPD is asking for help identifying the male in the photos below in connection with Saturday's shooting.
Please help LMPD Homicide ID the pictured male involved in the shooting of multiple juveniles Sat night near the Big Four Bridge. Call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or use the online portal at https://t.co/nX14dPQARd pic.twitter.com/eg71FiKgVA— LMPD (@LMPD) June 12, 2022
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
