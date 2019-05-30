LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman is facing charges of sexual abuse and child pornography.
Eva McHenry, 40, of Millwood, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday night.
Kentucky State Police say she sexually abused a child under the age of 16, and recorded the crime on video. Police haven't released the child's exact age.
McHenry faces three felony charges, including first degree sodomy, promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, and distribution of child pornography.
McHenry was being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.