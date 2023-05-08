LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high school student in Hardin County was arrested and charged after officials said he brought a knife and two airsoft pistols to school with him.
In a message to parents sent via phone call, text and email, Tim Isaacs, the principal of Central Hardin High School, said that on Monday morning, a student reported that another student may have a weapon in his bag.
Isaacs said school officials then located the student and seized the bag. That's when the weapons were discovered.
"The student never removed them from the bag and no students were threatened by this student," Isaacs said, in a statement. "Our school resource officer arrested the student and the student will be charged."
Isaacs added that the school would also take "appropriate action...that aligns with Hardin County Schools policy and the student Code of Conduct in addition to whatever actions our justice system takes."
The letter did not specify what those actions would be. The student was not publicly identified.
