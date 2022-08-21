LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Human remains were found in the Butchertown neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Public Affairs Manager Angela Ingram said police found human remains in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and the deceased person will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, according to Ingram.
Police are trying to determine the person's identity and why the remains were found in the location.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online using the department's crime tip portal by clicking here.
