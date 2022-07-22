LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities seized a huge haul of drugs this week that could have flooded Lexington and surrounding communities.
According to a report by LEX 18, bricks of methamphetamine, bags of cocaine and nearly 20,000 doses of fentanyl were recovered.
"This is one of the larger busts we've had in recent history," said Commander Matt Greathouse of the Lexington Police Department.
Authorities say those drugs could have had a devastating effect on the Lexington community and the surrounding area.
"We hope that each one of those pills is potentially a life that would be saved," he said. "I've seen drugs take over a human body in a way that's hard to describe and in a way that affects not only the person, but also the family. It's a ripple effect that goes all the way down to the children."
This all started with a hostage situation Monday off I-75 at a truck stop near Exit 49. Three people were arrested there in Laurel County's biggest meth bust ever.
Then, on Tuesday, at Cambridge Drive in Lexington, two others were taken into custody. Police say up to $2 million worth of drugs were taken off the street.
"It does disrupt the sale of that drug and we believe it will have an impact on violent crime," said Commander Greathouse. "At least, we hope."
The real value may be the people who won't be hurt -- at least by these drugs.
"We continue to go out there because we love this community," he said. "We want to do everything we can to save at least one person."
Commander Greathouse and others have a vested interest in Lexington's battle against narcotics.
"I've poured myself into this community for at least 23 years of my career," he said. "I love this place. I'm here to fight for a reason. I feel it's noble to be out there fighting for those that don't have the power to fight for themselves."
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.