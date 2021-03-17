Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
1 of 20
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
Images posted on Facebook by the agency show extensive damage to the house of worship, including pews that had been tipped over, pages ripped out of books, holes smashed in the walls and defaced artwork.