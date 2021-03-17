Damage to South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky after vandals break in

Damage caused by vandals who broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky in March 2021. (Source: Powell County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a church in eastern Kentucky was broken into and vandalized.

According to a post by the Powell County Sheriff's Office, someone broke into the South Fork Church of God in Powell County, Kentucky. 

Images posted on Facebook by the agency show extensive damage to the house of worship, including pews that had been tipped over, pages ripped out of books, holes smashed in the walls and defaced artwork.

"This was very devastating to walk into this church and look around at the damage," the Powell County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post

Anyone with any information on the crime is asked to contact Powell County Sheriff Danny Rogers at 606-663-2226 or Powell County Dispatch at 606-553-4116.

