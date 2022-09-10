LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff was named in a leaked membership list for the Oath Keepers, reported by FOX59.
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies — including as police chiefs and sheriffs — and more than 100 people who are currently members of the military.
The results of their findings can be seen here.
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is one of 3,800 names on the list. He has served as sheriff since 2015.
Appearing in the Oath Keepers’ database doesn’t prove that a person was ever an active member of the group or shares its ideology. Some people on the list contacted by The Associated Press said they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group. Some said they were never dues-paying members.
Noel and Indiana State Representative Christopher Judy, who represents District 83, were among six elected officials found on the list. Noel denied ever being a part of the Oathkeepers while Judy has not responded to requests for comment.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, nearly 700 Hoosiers were named on the list and more than 500 Kentuckians.
In Kentucky, there weren't any elected officials named on the list.
