LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter is appealing her sentence to the state's Supreme Court.
Amanda Carmack of Gas City was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent, battery and strangulation. She was convicted of killing 10-year-old Skylea Carmack in September 2019, and sentenced to life without parole.
Skylea was reported missing, and after an extensive search, police say Amanda Carmack confessed to killing her days later.
The girl's body was found in a trash bag in a shed.
Carmack now says there's not enough evidence that she didn't act in "sudden heat."
