LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people from Indiana were arrested in Scottsburg on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.
In a news release, ISP said officers went to a residence on 2nd Street in Scottsburg where they found Morgan Richey, who was wanted on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine, just before midnight.
Police found Richey with Lisa Spalding and Kane Hernandez, and saw 120 grams of methamphetamine in the living room in plain view, ISP said.
Police then found 12 grams of methamphetamines and 3.5 grams of cocaine on Spalding. Police also learned Hernandez had an active warrant for strangulation in Madison County.
Hernandez, 25, of Fischer was charged with strangulation and possession of marijuana.
Richey, 36, of Scottsburg, was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, among other charges.
Spalding, 50, of New Albany, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, among other charges.
The three are being housed at the Scott County Jail.
