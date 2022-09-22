LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a pair of teenagers was caught going over 110 miles per hour with alcohol and fake guns in the car.
The traffic stop happened on Interstate 65 South near the Seymour exit. That's where police said the 17-year-old driver from Crothersville was going 111 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.
The passenger was a 16-year-old from Seymour.
The 17-year-old is charged with reckless driving and possession of alcohol by a minor.
Police said the 16-year-old was wanted for burglary, robbery and failure to appear.
