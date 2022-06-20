LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Austin, Indiana man was arrested on several counts of child molestation charges, according to Indiana State Police.
Tyson Myers, 49, was charged with four counts of child molesting with a child under 14, three counts of child molesting with a child under 14 and one count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
ISP said an initial investigation into child molesting began after the mother of the victim reported it to police. The mother told police the child was under 14 years old.
Police said the investigation found molestation happened multiple times in the past six months.
ISP said Myers left work after finding out the mother had told police. Myers didn't return to work or his home in Austin.
Police found Myers hiding in a rural Jackson County residence. He was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail.
