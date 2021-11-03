LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing a man.
The Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to North Peacock Hollow Road in Salem, Indiana, just after 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, on a report that a man had been shot in a wooded area, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Officers responding to the scene found Michael Walker, 55, of Austin, Indiana, behind a home with a fatal gunshot wound. Detectives from ISP's Sellersburg Post were called to the scene to handle the investigation, which determined Walker was hunting ginseng on the property behind the home with two other men and two dogs.
Investigators said additional information led them to believe Krystal Grangier, 35, fired "at least one gunshot" in Walker's direction. Walker was allegedly hit by a bullet fired by Grangier, ISP said.
Grangier was arrested on a charge of false informing but was also charged with reckless homicide after an autopsy, conducted Saturday, Oct. 30, determined Walker "sustained a gunshot wound which resulted in his death," ISP said.
Grangier is being held at the Washington County Jail and has yet to appear in court.
ISP said the investigation into Walker's death remains ongoing.
