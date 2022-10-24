LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An assistant coach who was arrested for sending explicit sexual text messages to a Butler High School student hadn't completed a background check.
According to online court documents, 22-year-old Austin Williams was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators with Louisville Metro Police said Williams was an assistant coach on Oct. 1 when he sent several text messages to a 16-year-old student on the team, using the TextNow app. However, JCPS says Williams was not an employee and never completed any employment paperwork. The district says it is now investigating how Williams was allowed access to students on the team.
Williams allegedly sent a nude image to the student, asked if she wanted to engage in sexually explicit behavior with him and asked her to send nude images of herself.
Several people associated with Butler High School confirmed Williams was helping the school's girls basketball team.
WDRB News confirmed that Butler held a team meeting about Williams last week. JCPS said Williams never completed the paperwork to be hired. Someone at Butler High School allowed him to interact with students without a background check. That violates district policy.
Butler girls basketball head coach Lakesha Perry resigned last week, and the school named Demarcus Avery as interim coach.
JCPS released in a statement, "JCPS is reminding all athletics directors and coaches that adults who have not completed the background check process cannot participate in team activities."
Williams pleaded not guilty after being charged with Distributing Obscene Material to Minors and Procuring or Promoting Use of a Minor by Electronic Means.
Williams is due back in court Thursday. The new charge has prompted a probation violation on a domestic violence case from earlier this year.
