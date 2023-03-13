LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect wanted in a Louisville shooting was taken into custody over the weekend for allegedly ramming a police vehicle -- and it's not the first time he's faced trouble with the law.
Josh Young, who was acquitted of killing his step-brother in a 2011 murder and has been in an out of jail on unrelated convictions since was arrested Saturday afternoon, according to court records.
Police said he was wanted in connection with a March 3 shooting at a boarding house on River Park Drive in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Young allegedly got into an argument with someone there and shot him in the hip, before running away.
Eight days later, on Saturday afternoon, police were conducting surveillance on the boarding home when officers spotting Young and another man getting into a car.
Police said when officers tried to stop Young, he took off, nearly hitting a police detective, ramming a police vehicle and hitting the back of the boarding house. Both men were arrested after a 20-minute standoff.
Young's alleged accomplice told police later that before surrendering, Young pointed a gun at him and forced him to eat narcotics that were in the vehicle, according to court documents. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Mayfield, Kentucky, and officers found suspected methamphetamine inside.
Young was arrested and faces several charges, including receipt of stolen property, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, enhanced trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
He's also charged with second-degree assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun in connection with the March 3 incident.
A not-guilty plea was entered on Young's behalf when he appeared before a Jefferson District Court Judge Jennifer Leibson on Monday morning.
Young asked Judge Leibson to read the arrest report out loud. He appeared to react to the allegation that he forced his passenger to eat the narcotics at gunpoint.
Young's bond was set at $100,000 full-cash and if he is able to pay the bond, he'll be placed on house arrest. He's been ordered not to have any contact with the shooting victim or the passenger in the car.
He's also been forbidden to have any weapons.
It's not the first time Young has been in the headlines. His long criminal history started after he was charged with the 2011 murder of his step-brother, Trey Zwicker. He was eventually acquitted of those charges, and his father, Joshua Gouker, pleaded guilty to the murder. But in 2018, Young confessed to the crime in a letter obtained by WDRB.
Previous stories:
- Josh Young facing new federal escape charge
- Josh Young facing several charges after traffic stop
- Josh Young sentenced to a year in prison
- POLICE: Josh Young arrested after being pulled over in stolen car
- Josh Young arrested for disorderly conduct
- Josh Young back in police custody
- Josh Young arrested twice in same day
- 911 calls made after alleged assault by Joshua Young released
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.