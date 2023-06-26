LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea was entered Monday morning for a Louisville man charged in connection with a double shooting at a sports bar in April.
David Morales appeared in Jefferson Circuit Court Monday morning, after being arrested last week.
During his court appearance, Jefferson Circuit Judge Julie Kaelin lowered his bond from $500,000 to $250,000.
Police said Morales shot and killed 32-year-old Haris Baskailo and 21-year-old Alden Fernandez in the parking lot of the Hoops Grill and Sports Bar in south Louisville.
Morales is charged with two counts of complicity to murder, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and complicity to receipt of stolen property.
