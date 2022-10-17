LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of assaulting a handicapped woman in a home invasion was back in court Monday.
Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, forced his way into an woman's home on Gardiner Lane earlier this month. He reportedly pistol-whipped the homeowner, knocking her out of her wheelchair.
When her friend showed up, police said Ashby hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's cellphone and van.
"This is a very serious offense," District Court Judge Lisa Langford said in court Monday.
Ashby's attorney asked a judge to lower his bond. The judge denied that request, keeping his bond at $100,000 full cash.
Police were able to locate Ashby because they said he stole the women's phones and police pinged his location. A pursuit ended when Ashby crashed the van into a telephone pole.
Related Stories:
- Louisville man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping elderly woman in home invasion, stealing her van
- Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.