LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky attorney and his wife pleaded guilty to federal charges for financial crimes.
Andrew Clooney, 55, and Christel Clooney, 50, entered guilty pleas for wire fraud and failure to pay their taxes. Andrew served as a personal injury attorney, and Christel served as his office manager at Clooney Law Office.
According to a news release Tuesday, from 2016-18, the couple used money that belonged to their clients on personal expenses. They also owed around $107,140 in federal income taxes in 2016 but didn't file a tax return for that year or paid any of their outstanding tax liability for that year.
The two are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14. They each face up to 21 years in federal prison.
Anyone who believes they are victims of the Clooneys and haven't received notice on the case should contact the U.S. Secret Service at 502-582-5171.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.