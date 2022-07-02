LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who works at the Kentucky State Reformatory was arrested Friday for allegedly showing up to work while intoxicated.
Kentucky State Police were called to the jail in La Grange around 11:58 p.m. Friday, July 1, on a report that Amos Jeffery, 42, may have gone to work his shift while under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release.
A trooper responding to the jail determined the on-duty corrections officer was intoxicated when he arrived to work that day.
Jeffery was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and official misconduct. He was transported to the Oldham County Detention Center.
KSP said its investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.