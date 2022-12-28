LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two nonprofits.
According to federal prosecutors, Charles Davis, 56, of Russell County, deposited more than $116,000 from the Russell County Arts Council into his own bank account. He allegedly used the money to make "online payments to his personal credit cards."
Davis was the Arts Council's treasurer. Prosecutors said Davis also used PayPal to move more than $224,000 from Artworks in Jamestown into his own account.
He appeared before a federal judge Tuesday on two counts of wire fraud. Davis faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. A federal district court judge will determine sentencing. There is no parole in the federal system.
