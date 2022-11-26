LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Marshall County, Kentucky, man has been charged with possession of child pornography after police say evidence was found in two places.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers found several images of child pornography on electronic devices and other items near the eastern shore of Land Between the Lakes.
That led police to 58-year-old Monte Beasley.
During their investigation, police say it was also discovered that a similar incident was being investigated in Mayfield, Kentucky. Police say they found child pornography inside an abandoned home that was damaged in the tornado last year.
Police later found out Beasley previously owned that home.
Beasley is facing several charges and more are expected.
