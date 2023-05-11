LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man has been indicted on federal charges related to the production, distribution and possession of child pornography.
Robert Blake Merryman was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury in Bowling Green, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Investigators said that on April 6, Merryman used an child under the age of two to create child pornography, and that pornography was transmitted across state lines via a computer.
Merryman faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison, if convicted. The FBI is investigating the case.
