LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot from western Kentucky was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in 2015 triple murder.
Christian Martin was sentenced to life in prison Thursday on three counts of murder, arson, attempted arson, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
He was convicted by a jury in Hardin County in June after the trial was moved from Christian County.
Martin was found guilty of fatally shooting Calvin and Pamela Phillips and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau, in 2015 in Pembroke, Kentucky. A special prosecutor said Martin killed his neighbor because he was supposed to testify in a court martial about Martin allegedly mishandling information and abusing his wife's son.
Investigators said the remains of Phillips and Dansereau were found in a burnt vehicle in a field.
Martin, a former pilot, was arrested in 2019 at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport as he was preparing for a flight.
