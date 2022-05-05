LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 29-year-old Louisville man who was shot by a Kentucky State Police (KSP) trooper after police said he opened fire on them in Hardin County last month.
According to court documents, Walter Alexander was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He's facing several charges, including two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer.
Police said the incident took place shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, April 17, near Radcliff.
According to an arrest citation, Alexander fled from a traffic stop "in a manner that created a danger to the public." As he fled, police said he collided with another motorist and caused damage to a utility pole.
Alexander then opened fire, firing several shots at KSP troopers, according to the arrest report.
A trooper returned fire and shot Alexander, according to KSP.
Alexander was taken to University of Louisville Hospital after the shooting and remained there until he could be released from the hospital. He was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
In addition to two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Alexander is also charged with one count of Fleeing or Evading Police in a Motor Vehicle, one count of Wanton Endangerment and one count of Criminal Mischief.
He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
A KSP spokesman said more information will be released soon.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.