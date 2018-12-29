LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are conducting a murder investigation in Barren County.
According to a news release, on Friday around 9 p.m., KSP received a call for service from the Cave City Police Department for assistance with a death investigation that happened on Glenwood Court.
The area is about an hour south of Elizabethtown.
Officials say Cave City officers went to an apartment complex and found a dead man inside.
Authorities have identified the man as 22-year-old Keshawn L. Sarver. Police say he lived at the apartment complex where he was found. He suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Police have not released any information about a suspect. Anyone with information about Sarver's death is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 3 at 270-782-2010.
