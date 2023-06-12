LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky woman has been arrested after authorities said she kidnapped a 7-month-old, sparking a statewide Amber Alert.
According to court documents, 39-year-old Shelley Lair, of Monticello, Kentucky, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff's Department just before 6 a.m. Saturday.
Police said on Friday, a court order was issued to remove the 7-month-old from Lair's custody, but when sheriff's deputies tried to serve it, they were unable to find Lair. After several hours of searching to no avail, a statewide Amber Alert was issued.
On Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., investigators were able to track Lair's phone to a home on KY 1546 in Monticello.
When they arrived, they found a vehicle matching the description of Lair's vehicle in the driveway.
Deputies yelled for Lair to come to the window, and when she did, they told her they had a court order to take custody of her 7-month-old. At that point, authorities said she shut the window.
According to court documents, deputies spent the next 45 minutes trying to get Lair to come to the front door, but she refused.
Her father eventually showed up, and was able to open the door for officers.
They found her in a back bedroom. She allegedly told deputies that she would kill herself and her child before she would allow them to take custody, holding the child in front of her.
"She was screaming, cussing, demanding us to leave," the arrest report states.
A deputy was able to arrest her after she put the baby in a crib. During her arrest, she allegedly yelled that she was not going to go to jail, and tried to grab the child again.
The deputy had to tase her to stop her, according to court documents.
The child was safely removed.
Lair was arrested and charged with kidnapping of a minor, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree disorderly conduct.
She's currently being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.