LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 50-year-old man entered a guilty plea stemming from a Taylor County fatal crash in 2021, according to Kentucky State Police.
Donald Slusher, of Knox County, was driving a semitruck in the northbound lanes of Kentucky 210 when his vehicle overturned, hitting a nearby box truck and three passenger vehicles. Slusher was operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs and going above the speed limit when the crash happened nine miles west of Campbellsville, police said.
Brandon Heath, of Harrah, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Three other people were transported with Taylor to Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Slusher was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury in March 2022.
Last week, Slusher was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Taylor County Circuit Court. He was charged with manslaughter in the second degree, two counts of assault, operating a commercial vehicle while under the influence and other traffic offenses.
