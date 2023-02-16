LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Marion County are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Monday evening.
According to Kentucky State Police, officers received a call shortly before midnight on a deceased woman found inside a residence on Harrison Street in Lebanon, Kentucky.
KSP troopers and detectives found 29-year-old Kaitlyn Wise, who died from "apparent gunshot wounds."
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact KSP Post 15 in Columbia at (270) 384-4796 or the hotline at (800) 222-5555.
