LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Leitchfield Police Department officer was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP was notified by Leitchfield Police Department about an internal investigation involving a police officer who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor. KSP said Jeremy Taylor Wright, 27, had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl in Bardstown on July 22.
When the relationship was discovered, Wright resigned from the department and KSP took on the investigation, according to police.
Wright, of Caneyville, was arrested and charged with rape and sexual abuse.
Wright was lodged at Nelson County Detention Center.
