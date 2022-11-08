LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday.
According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway.
A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia was in a "verbal altercation" with 31-year-old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
KSP says Wells then shot Kelleher multiple times. He was transported to Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown then was taken by helicopter to University Hospital where he later died.
Wells has been initially charged with murder and was booked into the Hart County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.