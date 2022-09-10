LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Murray, Ky. man was arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at Murray State University students on Saturday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said a man approached several female students gathered near a housing complex on the university's campus. Police say the suspect threw a "Molotov cocktail," which is a breakable glass bottle containing a flammable substance with a fuse, toward the students.
The suspect burned his hands before fleeing in a vehicle, and none of the female students were injured, according to KSP.
Jack T. Epperson, 19, was arrested after police conducted numerous interviews and collected physical evidence, according to KSP.
After being treated for burn injuries at a hospital, Epperson was charged with two counts of attempted assault and possession of destructive device. He was booked in the Calloway County Detention Center.
