LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown.
On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County.
KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last seen in the Raywick community. An investigation by KSP led to a search warrant being served on a property belonging to 53-year-old Donald Elders on Thursday morning.
Police then located the body of Kevin Elder in an outbuilding on the property. Donald Elders was arrested and charged with murder. He's been booked in the Marion County Detention Center.
