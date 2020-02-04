LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate from Madisonville.
Police say that Louisville resident Bennie Britt Jr. walked away from work release at the Madisonville Sanitation Department on Tuesday. They say he was last seen after 12 p.m. wearing his jail issued Khaki shirt and pants.
Britt was being held in the Hopkins County Jail for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
Anyone with information on Britt's whereabouts or if you see him, you're asked to call police.
