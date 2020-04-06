LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lebanon man was arrested after police say he violated a restraining order and shot a woman in the head.
Timothy Mays, 48, went to a home on Clear Creek Road in the Raywick community in Marion County just before 9 p.m. Sunday, assaulted a woman and shot her in the head, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS before being airlifted to University Hospital in critical condition.
Mays was arrested and charged with assault and violating a Kentucky emergency protection order or domestic violence order, police said. He wa being held at the Marion County Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.