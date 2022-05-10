LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington mother is facing charges for allegedly murdering her two children last week.
Nikki James, 43, was taken into custody just hours before a planned balloon release to honor her children.
The bodies of Deon Williams, 13, and Skyler Williams, 5, were found on May 2 at an apartment on Rogers Road in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner's Office said both children died of multiple stab wounds.
James was booked on two charges of murder-domestic violence on Monday. She's being held at the Fayette County Detention center.
Police went to the apartment for a welfare checks twice the day before the murders, according to a report by Lex18. Police have not provided details of why officers left, but they did say that a caller reported that someone at the address said "she was in a cult" and was "in fear for her life."
