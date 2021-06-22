LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were injured and a nearby Kroger in west Louisville was damaged during a shooting Tuesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said two women were shot in the 600 block of South 27th Street, just north of Broadway, around 6 p.m. The victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Ruoff said windows at the Kroger across West Broadway were hit by stray gunfire.
Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
